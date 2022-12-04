Regarding the Nov. 27 Perspective column “Medicare Advantage or taking advantage?” by Dr. Edward T. Chory: Dr. Chory was my surgeon many years ago and also my daughter’s surgeon. We always trusted his opinions. He always gave us frank and professional advice. Because of that, I was pleased to read his down-to-earth explanation of various medical terms and insurance-related terms in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

It is so nice to be able to understand the Medicare issues he described with no political rhetoric. He is actually doing these articles to help people like me.

Thank you, Dr. Chory.

Carol McGrath

Atglen