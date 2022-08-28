I am writing in response to the column by Dr. Edward Chory in the Aug. 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“It’s long past time to reform the US health care system”).

First of all, I have the highest regard for Chory as a physician and as an amazing fellow human being. He was my husband’s surgeon when we discovered that my husband had stage 4 colon cancer.

He totally engaged with my husband (who was 52) and me in a way that demonstrated amazing empathy while exhibiting a high level of professional skill. I will never forget Chory telling my husband that if he ever just needed to talk to stop by the office, and he would take the time.

Although my husband eventually succumbed to cancer, those words were a great comfort to us on the journey. Chory was able to see my husband as not just another “cancer case.”

My wish is that more people with Chory’s skills and experience would utilize those to solve some of society’s hard problems. May you be challenged by the last lines of Chory’s column: “We can do so much better. As American surgeon Atul Gawande said, this will take ‘moral clarity,’ ‘ingenuity’ and a ‘willingness to try.’ ”

Your lives would be richer and the world we live in would be better for it.

Thank you, Dr. Chory, for once again bringing hope to my world.

Elma Ebersole

East Lampeter Township