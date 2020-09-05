This is in response to the LNP | LancasterOnline article regarding the electricity shut-offs in Ephrata Borough (“Borough-owned utility reinstates shut-offs,” Aug. 27).

Borough officials stated that they will work with the people and set up payment arrangements and/or accept partial payments. Well, I lived in the borough for years and they refused to accept partial payments or set up a payment plan, no matter what. Even if it was an emergency situation.

Their answer was seemingly that if you can’t afford to pay your bill on time, then move out of the borough. So, in my view, don’t believe it when they say that they will work with the people. (Unless they have truly changed their policy all of a sudden.) I believe they are just saying that so that they don’t get bad publicity in the newspaper.

Ken Beck

Lancaster