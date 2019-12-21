Recently, on a bus trip with a local garden club, I was seated next to the club’s president, a woman I had not previously met.
After some small talk, I asked her if she knew about the proposed facade for the library/garage in Lancaster’s Ewell Plaza. She said she didn’t know anything about it.
I showed her an artist’s rendering of the facade from an LNP story and asked what she thought of it. She said, “It looks odd. It doesn’t say anything.” She kept looking at it and said, “For modern, it isn’t even attractive.” When I told her that it had been designed by a firm in Miami, she said, “A Lancaster group should have designed it.” She added, “There have always been problems with that block.”
Earlier, I had shown this same artist’s rendering to a friend who lives on North Plum Street with her family. Her immediate reaction: “It’s ugly and it doesn’t say anything about Lancaster.”
She said that she has always lived in the city. “On one of our city streets,” she said, “there’s a mural with pictures of fruit that stand for the names of streets. Now that says something about Lancaster.”
More than 50 years ago, historic buildings were destroyed in this same block with minimal public input. It appears that the public again is being bypassed in connection with the proposed art project in Ewell Plaza.
Eileen Gregg
Lancaster