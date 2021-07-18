It seems every week there is another letter to the editor saying solar and wind are the energy sources for the future and will replace all fossil fuel energy production.

I hope the public doesn’t fall for what I view as total nonsense. Our tax dollars should never be used for a part-time energy source. I don’t mind paying subsidies for energy that actually works, like natural gas or nuclear, but solar fields fall flat every day from sunset to sunrise. It makes no difference how much land we smother with ugly solar panels; I believe that they will fail, and that anyone who thinks we can power a thriving economy with battery-power backup is hopelessly clueless.

Another parasite on the backs of taxpayers is wind energy. No matter how many hills we turn ugly with wind turbines, they will fail when the wind stops blowing.

Unfortunately, the public seemingly never notices when green energy sources fail because they are backed up by reliable, 24/7 traditional energy sources. I believe that certain Americans will never be content with part-time electricity being supplied to their homes and businesses. Nobody likes power blackouts.

If you believe what I view as the hype on human-caused climate change disaster, then you had better start embracing politicians who support natural gas and nuclear. We need public servants who will listen to energy experts — not environmentalists — to make the right decisions for our future. President Joe Biden killed the Trump administration’s energy plan, and we need to get it back.

Dale Horst

Elizabeth Township