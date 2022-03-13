Rather than fretting over gas prices and seeking increases in fossil fuel production, we should realize that we face the destruction of civilization by climate collapse and by the war in Ukraine.

Both crises greatly threaten the survival of the entire planet. Rather than making efforts toward maintaining the status quo and continuing business as usual, we would benefit from efforts to respond to these crises by solving the problems of war and climate collapse.

We can use these crises to make fundamental changes to how we live and consume; to how we view the place of humans on the planet; and to realize that we are a part of a web of the connectivity of all life.

To support the climate and Ukraine, we should all agree to adopt a wartime limitation on using precious resources. Rather than increasing production — as if continuing our “way of life” is critical — we should recognize that our wartime sacrifice may support the planetary response to the invasion and to the ongoing climate collapse in meaningful and impactful ways.

Rather than politicians believing that to remain popular they need to keep prices down and fuel flowing cheaply, they should foster — and we should demand — unity to solve the planetary crisis and the impending spread of a dangerous war.

We need to start making changes in how we live and consume. We can’t put that off anymore. We all must support the effort to change our ways and look at all life with new eyes of appreciation.

Teresa Caruthers

Ephrata