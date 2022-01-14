Letters to the editor

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney are to be commended for taking a stand for the good of the country and against party ideology.

There is another leader in Washington, D.C., who is currently taking a courageous stand against the extremists of his own party, namely U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. I believe it’s just one more example of the double standard displayed by leaders of both parties when Democrats applaud the Cheneys, while they vilify Manchin.

Galen Kauffman

East Lampeter Township

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags