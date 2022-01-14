Former Vice President Dick Cheney and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney are to be commended for taking a stand for the good of the country and against party ideology.

There is another leader in Washington, D.C., who is currently taking a courageous stand against the extremists of his own party, namely U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. I believe it’s just one more example of the double standard displayed by leaders of both parties when Democrats applaud the Cheneys, while they vilify Manchin.

Galen Kauffman

East Lampeter Township