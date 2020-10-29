The censorship by digital platforms of the New York Post’s bombshell reports on alleged Biden family corruption is hard to believe.

For three years, President Donald Trump was accused of colluding with Russia. Multiple U.S. House investigations and a Robert Mueller investigation found no evidence of collusion specifically happening between the president and Russia.

Trump was impeached for alleged “quid pro quo” with Ukraine. But then-Vice President Joe Biden, on tape, demanded in 2015 that a prosecutor be fired or the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in aid.

The leftist media’s seemingly unvetted and anonymously sourced stories about Trump have been reported constantly. Twitter and Facebook have been on fire with false allegations. It was no problem then.

But now New York Post stories reporting about a presidential candidate possibly involved in massive corruption gets censored on social media. “Quid pro” Joe is, in my view, protected by print, network and social media after three years of false accusations against Trump.

Can anyone say double standard?

Meanwhile, for months we’ve seen Democratic-run cities looted and burned as some Democratic mayors tell police officers to stand down and permit the destruction. This is sometimes followed by refusals to prosecute and constant media reports of “mostly peaceful protests.”

Now, Biden refuses to say definitively he won’t pack the Supreme Court if elected. I believe the Supreme Court is the only institution not corrupted by the left — yet.

I believe a Biden presidency would sweep the possible corruption under the rug and clear the way for future corruption.

God help us!

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township