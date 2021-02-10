It is interesting how soon the media and the left forget what happened last spring and summer. I do not condone the carnage and destruction that happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. However, last year, violence erupted in U.S. cities and towns with beatings, murders, arsons and destruction of whole city blocks. Included were federal buildings and police stations. Democrats and media kept insisting that the Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters were mostly peaceful. In June, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (now the vice president) and her staff actually helped raise money for protesters who were arrested and needed help being bailed out of jail. She tweeted: “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.” In my view, you don’t need bail if you are protesting peacefully!

Did the media and Sen. Chuck Schumer call on Harris to resign from the Senate? Harris also told late-night TV host Stephen Colbert that the protesters in U.S. cities were part of a movement that was “not gonna stop. And everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop ... and everyone should take note of that on both levels, that they’re not gonna let up, and they should not, and we should not.”

She was fanning the flames to keep the protests alive. What hypocrisy. Should she not also be asked to resign?

Jerry McCarrell

Quarryville