The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump is a national embarrassment. The recent report by U.S. Department of Justice special counsel John Durham outlined the politicization of the DOJ and intelligence community, which worked with the Democratic National Committee and media to go after a candidate and then a president.

As we see evidence clearly mounting that shows President Joe Biden is possibly the most corrupt and compromised president in history, we are instead seeing the indictment of the most persecuted U.S. president — Trump.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to allow the indictment of the former president (and leading political opponent of the current president) is something we see in a totalitarian communist regime.

When special counsel Jack Smith said “no one is above the law,” I just laughed. The lack of indictments following the Durham report proves this is a joke. The evidence is clear that these people were engaged in very serious crimes, election interference and conspiracy — for a start.

The difference between the non-investigation exoneration of Hillary Clinton and the current no-holds-barred prosecutions of Trump is further proof. The possibility that Clinton’s emails were hacked by our enemies should have been cause for criminal charges. The lack of media reporting on the obvious Biden corruption uncovered by recent congressional oversight is a disgrace and a black eye the media will never recover from. The Fourth Estate and the rule of law are dead.

We are in unprecedented and dangerous times. Truth and justice have a way of saving our fragile republic. Let us hope that stands.

This letter is the writer’s opinion.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township