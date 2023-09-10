Letters to the editor logo

Reading the Sept. 3 edition of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I noticed a story about President Joe Biden visiting Florida after a hurricane hit and Gov. Ron DeSantis not meeting with him (“Politics amid a disaster,” The New York Times).

Why the outrage? I remember when there was a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. Then-President Donald Trump came to offer his support, and then-Gov. Tom Wolf refused to meet with him. The Democrats were fine with that snub.

As usual, there are double standards against Republicans.

John Andes

Manor Township

