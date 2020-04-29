In these trying times, many of us are on lockdown and cannot patronize many of our fine restaurants, our favorite pubs and other establishments where the person taking care of us relies on a favorable tip.

Once we can again do so, I have come up with a great idea to help them. When we get our bill, double or triple the tip!

The majority of these fine folks have been out of work for many weeks. And many of us, during this same time period, would likely have visited their establishments two or three times, anyway. So we would have tipped them two or three times already.

Makes sense to me. How about you?

Ted Dzubinski

Manheim Township