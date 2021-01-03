In several places, the Bible describes “double blessings.” Today, I reflect on a double blessing received as we use more solar- and wind-generated electricity and burn fewer fossil fuels for transportation.

First, less carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere, and that helps counter global climate change. Second, fewer incompletely burned hydrocarbons are released to find their way to our lungs. These are bad for everyone, but they are especially harmful to people with asthma.

So, as we look to a future when there will be almost no fossil fuels burned for transit, let us remember genius and Founding Father Ben Franklin and his kite experiment with electricity. And remember the double blessings we have received because modern science has helped us better understand and use the gift of electricity.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and comes down from the Father of Lights” (James 1:17).

Kenneth Brown

Manheim Township