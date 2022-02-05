This is my opinion on climate change and the “doomsday glacier” in Antarctica. I think we should limit climate change as much as we can, because research shows that Antarctica’s ice shelf and glaciers are being affected.

One factor is deforestation. Cutting down trees contributes to raising carbon dioxide levels, which further warms the Earth.

With climate change, the ocean water is warming up, melting the ice shelf and glaciers from below. These glaciers may fall into the ocean within years, contributing to rising sea levels.

Scientists say that Antarctica’s “doomsday glacier” could raise sea levels by 2 feet if it breaks off from the ice shelf. Worse, scientists worry that the collapse of the Florida-sized “doomsday glacier” could spark a chain reaction that takes adjacent glaciers with it, raising the sea level by 10 feet. That would affect more than 250 million people worldwide who live along the coast, and major cities like Shanghai, New York City, Tokyo and Mumbai. There would be major flooding and millions in property damage.

Mike Trout

Quarryville

Grade 9

Solanco High School