I assume that speech therapists everywhere were relieved when Joe Biden finally talked about his stuttering in his nomination acceptance speech. I certainly was, but I realize there is a great deal that people do not know about the characteristics. First of all, the speech problem is in no way a sign of diminished mental ability.

Secondly, it is important to recognize that the moment of stuttering is called a “block” and the person has to learn how to “break” the block.

Biden has had a lifetime of learning how to compensate for dysfluent speech, and one of the ways he has taught himself is to briefly close his eyes to break the block. When you see him do this, he is not being “sleepy.” He is working at fluent speech.

We know that one of the most difficult situations for a stutterer is to have a sudden time limit put on him for a response. Biden has been able to handle those situations. I hope the general public will try to understand the characteristics and will listen to what he says in those situations and appreciate how well he does it.

Joan S. Stemen

speech and language pathologist

West Lampeter Township