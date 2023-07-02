When you change your gender, you are not, as I view the Bible, in favor of God’s will.

Jeremiah 1:5 states, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.”

“Set apart” refers to Genesis, when God said, “Let us make mankind in our image.” So God created mankind in his own image.

In the image of God, he created them male and female. “He created” — which means you were either a boy or girl and, upon reaching adulthood, you were man or woman.

As Psalms 51:5 states, “Surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me.”

I believe it is a sin to desire to change the image God had for you in the womb. As you grow older, wisdom is available to you — wisdom that some of you do not use when trying to intervene in various girls sports, probably because you weren’t good enough for male sports. The best participation for you is to be a spectator. If this bores you, look to Job 31:13-15: “If I have denied justice, whether male or female, when they had a grievance against me, what will I do when God confronts me? What will I answer when called to account? Did not he who made me in the womb make them? Did not the same one form us both within our mothers?”

C.L. Frackman

West Lampeter Township