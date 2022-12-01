This is in response to the Nov. 28 article “Opting out of Donegal library.”

I understand librarian Matthew Good’s desire to opt out of his job as the librarian at Donegal Junior High School if he disagrees with the school district’s policy limiting access to certain library books. If he objects to this policy, then he is standing up for his beliefs.

That being said, I believe that parents of 12- to 14-year-olds have the right, as parents, to object to their children having access to certain books that they feel are inappropriate.

I agree with the policy that is in place in the Donegal School District and applaud its stance in standing up for parents’ rights.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township