The July 16 article comparing the funds raised by Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and his Democratic challenger Bob Hollister (“Smucker’s haul lately eclipses Hollister’s 10-1”) while factually accurate, misses completely what is really important about those funds: the source of the money.

An article detailing who is supporting these candidates would be far more helpful for the community and voters than reporting on numbers — the typical way the electorate is treated — as though we are children swayed by what is popular, rather than provided with information that helps us to make informed decisions.

Perhaps your next article would be about the source of the funds?

And, in full transparency, I support Bob Hollister. My wife and I have known Bob for 15 years and have come to respect his integrity and transparency, something I can’t say of Lloyd Smucker.

Smucker has consistently failed to stand up for the welfare and rights of persons he represents (for example, his inappropriate response to Jan. 6, 2021; his voting record; his inadequate condemnation of rhetoric and acts against people of color and the Jewish community). He also demonstrates a complete lack of transparency, as evidenced by his refusal to meet with anyone who might disagree with him and his orchestrated so-called town hall meetings in which selected participants are asked to join a telephone meeting with little or no notice.

This is the year for Lancaster County Republicans to make a choice: democracy with Bob or demagoguery with Lloyd.

David Miron

Manheim Township