When life deals you lemons, the saying goes, then make lemonade.

Our esteemed president, Donald Trump, embraces this philosophy wholeheartedly. His immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading up to the resulting bear market, was to request Congress to send him a bill suspending employer and employee payroll contributions to the Social Security trust fund. After all, the president points to the run-up in the stock market indices as his signature accomplishment.

Of course, I suspect the real aim of this proposal was to cause the trust fund to become depleted faster, so that in the future (after he is out of office), Congress would have to consider reducing Social Security entitlement payments. Indeed, the president is a genius, as he so often reminds Americans. He seemingly transforms a crisis into a means to accomplish his not-so-secret agenda.

William Bauer

Elizabethtown