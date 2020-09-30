I am a U.S. Army veteran and I will not vote for Donald Trump. It’s not a hard decision, and it’s not about reports that he views veterans who have been killed in action as “suckers” or “losers” — although that’s unconscionable.

Look no further than the COVID-19 crisis, where Trump’s performance seemingly illustrates that he is simply incapable of keeping Americans safe. The 205,000 American deaths from this one event are exceeded only by deaths in World War II, the pandemic of 1918 and the Civil War. As I write this, we are still seeing 750 deaths per day in the U.S. It is not impossible to visualize the United States’ World War II death total of 405,000 being exceeded by mid-2021.

In my view, our president never took command, never laid out a plan and had no strategy to address the problem (and still doesn’t). The result — with 4% of the world’s population, we have experienced 20% of the world’s deaths. Other countries look at us with pity.

Even today, we have no rapid turnaround testing available to everyone. Trump has not done enough to promote the use of masks. His rallies become super-spreader events, and he seemingly doesn’t care.

Had Trump performed like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, I believe our deaths would be lower by 150,000. As colder weather forces us indoors, things might get worse.

So, ask yourself the question, “Do you want four more years of incompetency and chaos?” I know that I do not.

Al Adey

East Petersburg