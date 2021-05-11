The next election is upon us, though it hardly seems like a blink of an eye since the last one. Though typically thought of as a primary election, the May 18 election has four important ballot questions that all Pennsylvanians can vote on, regardless of party.

I am addressing the first two questions. Both would significantly limit the governor’s emergency declaration powers. I urge you to vote “no” to both questions.

In my view, a “no” vote on question No. 1 would prevent the General Assembly from taking on power that is traditionally and wisely given to the executive branch. The last thing we need during a pandemic, hurricane or flood is legislative gridlock. An important role of the executive branch is to act quickly in emergencies.

A “no” vote on question No. 2 would keep the duration of an emergency order at three months (with renewals as deemed necessary), instead of decreasing it to three weeks. The response to almost every emergency lasts more than three weeks. Calling back 253 legislators to Harrisburg when we are amid a statewide crisis is like calling a family meeting when the house is on fire.

Though no governor is perfect, I felt comfort in looking to one leader who I knew was making crucial decisions. A unique threat like COVID-19 fosters opinions and rumors, so we need one source of information to keep us from chaos and division.

Join me in voting “no” to the first two questions on the ballot May 18.

Perry Hazeltine

Lancaster