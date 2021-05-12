The Founding Fathers recognized a few things about democracy: Legislation is slow, and a slow group of legislators is worse in emergency response than the executive prerogative.

Partisan squabbling and divergent priorities delay emergency responses — and real people suffer. The executive (with input from the legislative) is the only branch in a position to swiftly ease suffering.

Was Gov. Tom Wolf’s response to the pandemic perfect? While I believe that anyone who says “yes” is a liar, I also believe that passing a state constitutional amendment to essentially strip the executive branch of one of its most basic and important functions is ridiculous.

Pennsylvania will suffer more harm than good if emergency declarations are limited to 21 days and subject to approval of the state Legislature after that.

I am not arguing against the Legislature being more involved in crisis responses, but the two proposed amendments cut too deep. Do you think it’s just and right to take power from a governor because he’s a Democrat? Or because his response was viewed by some as disproportionate to the crisis?

Someday, Pennsylvania will call on a Republican governor for help, and he or she may fail us. I hope that failure doesn’t come during a crisis that claims over 580,000 American lives. On May 18, vote no on the two proposed state constitutional amendments limiting the governor’s emergency powers. (Vote yes on the amendment to the state constitution to enshrine discrimination protections to Pennsylvanians based on race and ethnicity.)

Christopher DeWalt

Strasburg