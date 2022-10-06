Women of Pennsylvania: If you value your independence and right to vote, do not vote for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz or Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano!

If these cavemen get into those offices, I believe we will lose everything our mothers and grandmothers fought for. I believe that these cavemen will take us back to the Dark Ages, when women were considered property.

In my view, abortion is a necessary evil, but it should be a woman’s choice, not the decision of the church and definitely not the government.

Read your history books! That’s why the Pilgrims came to the United States — to separate the powers of God and country. In the end, we will all be judged. And what if the Bible was wrong all along? After all, I believe it was written by men — human men.

And U.S. Rep. Scott Perry? Don’t make me laugh. In my view, he works only for Big Business and he’s spreading lies about President Joe Biden.

Presidential administrations had been trying way before Biden to get our service members out of Afghanistan. It was time for the people of that country to stand their ground.

And it wasn’t Biden’s halting of pipeline construction that caused gas and oil prices to go through the roof. That blame goes to the oil and gas companies and the money-hungry Saudi Arabian billionaires. Oh, and Republican lobbyists.

We need to stop the pipelines from destroying our land and move toward solar and wind to power our nation.

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township