I am neither a far-right conservative nor a far-left liberal. As an independent centrist, I fully believe that any adult, as long as they’re not harming another adult, child or animal — or otherwise negatively impacting the rights of anyone else — should be free to live as they please. This includes LGBTQ+ people, whose rights I fully support and defend.

But I feel compelled to speak out in defense of the parents who are being wrongly attacked as “bigots” and “hatemongers” on a daily basis.

Most of these parents, I’m sure, feel the exact same way I do in reference to my opening statements. But these parents do have a right to know about and question what their children are exposed to in school. That’s not hate or bigotry. That’s being a caring parent.

Some parents believe that sexual discussions of any kind are not appropriate for young children in the classroom — the sexual orientations involved being irrelevant. And they, like many logical adults, regardless of sexual orientation, question medical procedures that can have irreversible consequences being performed on children.

The focus here is on children, not adults. These parents might be the most tolerant, liberal-thinking people around, but they just (logically) believe that anything involving a sexual matter is not appropriate to teach to young children in school. That’s it, that’s all.

It does not mean that they hate anyone or wish them any harm. It’s wrong and unfair to keeping portraying them in this light.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township