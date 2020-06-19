Well, it didn’t take long for the media once again to turn on the police. Last month, I wrote a letter saying how encouraging it was that the police were being praised due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I hoped it would continue once the crisis passed (“Shouldn’t take crisis to thank heroes,” May 10).

Boy, was I wrong. Now, because of a horrible and atrocious act by police officers in Minnesota, all police officers are seemingly being attacked. “Black Lives Matter” is now once again the mantra.

But don’t the lives of black police officers matter also? And who is in charge in Lancaster city? The mayor and police, or the protesters? The police were trying to keep the protesters from blocking traffic on May 31, and the mayor ordered the police to back off and let the protesters into the streets.

Finally, as a retired officer from a suburban township, I was personally offended by the remarks of the Rev. Roland Forbes. Essentially judging all suburban police officers based upon his interaction with one is like me judging all the protesters by the actions of a few rioters and looters. What happened to George Floyd is a travesty, but to vilify all police officers is totally unjust.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township