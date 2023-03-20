In response to the March 15 front-page headline “Good kind of crazy,” what, LNP | LancasterOnline, is the “bad” kind of crazy?

Please spell it out for me and the tens of millions of other people in the United States with a mental health condition.

Words matter. A lot. Even when the harm they cause is unintentional. The word “crazy” is highly stigmatized and has historically been used to hurt people — to make fun of them, to separate them from the rest, to exclude them from society.

How could you not know, especially with today’s endless news coverage about our country’s mental health crisis?

Using “crazy” in a jokey way, and in such a public forum, is bad enough; you made it worse by adding “good” to the mix. By telling the world you think there’s a “good kind of crazy,” you’re also saying there’s a bad kind, which is judgmental and piles on the stigma so many of us experience and try to navigate every day.

You could have so easily made a different choice for a headline that goes with an article celebrating an awesomely determined person who has accomplished something incredible. Please try to do better next time. Thank you.

Farah Kauffman

Lancaster

Editor’s note: This letter mentions mental health. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.