One of Lancaster County’s nicknames is “The Garden Spot of America.” The reason for this is the excellent limestone soil found here. That’s the reason why the Amish settled here and why they remain here.

With all the focus on farmland preservation, it’s puzzling that 78 acres of prime farmland were chosen as the site for construction of a huge prison complex. Given this farm’s proximity to the Conestoga River, the potential for a negative ecological impact, during and after the construction, is troublesome.

If this property cannot be preserved as farmland, why not create a nature park with walking trails throughout, landscaped with native plants and trees? There could be an educational center highlighting the history of farming in Lancaster Country, the Conestoga River and the Native Americans who inhabited the area. There could be walking tours, butterfly gardens, bird-watching, etc.

It could be the crown jewel of our park system, giving Lancastrians and their children a quiet place to reflect and relax and learn about the history of their beautiful county.

It would also serve as a safe haven for migrating birds and other important animals and insects, especially since it is sandwiched between two existing parks: Lancaster County Central Park and D.F. Buchmiller County Park.

Are 78 acres really needed to replace the current facility, which only occupies a city block?

Once farmland is developed, it is gone forever. I strongly urge everyone to rethink this plan and find a more suitable location for the new prison.

Vaughn Ferich

Manheim