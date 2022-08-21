I don’t understand the Republican Party. You have a wonderful person in U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who loves your party, loves our country and wants to bring your party back to its roots.

Yet, most of you prefer to banish Cheney, because former President Donald Trump told you to.

I once heard a comedian explain why so many people choose to believe Trump. It went something like this:

Trump: Everybody knows.

Media: Who knows?

Trump: Everybody! Don’t you know?

Media: No. Who?

Trump: You all know.

In my view, Trump’s comments are lacking in any facts, yet he makes you feel dumb if you don’t understand him. There’s nothing like following a fool.

Well, Republicans, may I suggest to you to “know” that Liz Cheney would be great for your party.

Becky Brown

Millersville