Over the decades that I have resided in Lancaster County, I’ve met many truly dedicated people who have served their neighbors and residents of the county and ask nothing in return for their service.
Volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians, who respond to alarms in the middle of the night, and our police officers, who put their lives on the line to protect us. Gracious, educated and caring teachers, nonprofits — such as Mennonite Central Committee, which provides aid to disaster victims, at home and abroad — and willing volunteers, who donate their valuable time to such causes as improving the habitat for wildlife, stocking trout streams, improving trout habitat and improving our water quality.
They ask for nothing in return!
Yet, in the current political environment, I fail to understand how so many people can support the current president.
If the principal at your local school, a police chief, your township supervisor or borough council member used the kind of crass and demeaning language that the current president uses on a daily basis, I would — and I believe you would, too — demand that person’s removal from office.
I want a president who inspires me to continue in my dedication to improve the lives of my family and neighbors and inspires me to higher goals. Trump doesn’t inspire me!
Ken Fillo
Lititz