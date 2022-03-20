Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution established the Electoral College for the election of the president and vice president. There are those, however, who believe that this institution is outdated and should be abolished.

During my career in state government, I learned that the numbers don’t lie. Let’s take a look at the numbers:

In 2018, the population of the United States was 327 million people and the combined population of the six most populous states, as electoral votes were concerned, was about 135 million. Their total number of electoral votes was 191.

While not minimizing the importance of the 191 electoral votes, consider the future of our republic if 135 million people could decide the fate of about 192 million other people.

The Founding Fathers believed that the “playing field” should be level and that a particular geographic area of the country should not have undue influence on the outcome of an election, simply because of its population.

Imagine, if you will, the republic that the Founding Fathers fought and sacrificed for being reduced to a majority-driven democracy. Do we dare contemplate the possibility of social policies being decided on the whim of a misinformed or uninformed electorate? I can’t.

Our Constitution was written by remarkable men of extraordinary and amazing wisdom and intelligence, and it does not need to evolve, change or conform to the whims of radical factions in our society.

The American people must not be duped by shortsighted people who would seek to undermine the ideals and principles that are at the very heart of our great nation.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown