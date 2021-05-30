Yet another Lancaster County farm will disappear forever if authorities go through with their plan to turn a 78-acre farm in Lancaster Township, just south of Lancaster city, into a new county prison.

Why must another farm be sacrificed when there are surely other possibilities that could be considered? Few will argue that the present prison has outlived its intended purpose and a new and larger facility is desperately needed. But many of us on the farm side of this issue must ask if all other possibilities for a new prison have been considered.

Some farm people are already asking if there are other prison plans that should be considered — and at a potential cost that would be far less than what is being proposed. Why should another farm be sacrificed unnecessarily if there are other possible options?

Following are some ideas that could be considered.

1. A New York-based real estate investment firm recently purchased the QVC distribution center near Landisville for $15.5 million. Sure, an existing building like that would have to have some very significant remodeling done, but I believe that the overall cost of buying an existing building would still be less than the current proposal for a new prison.

2. Has anyone considered building two prisons — one for long-term inmates and another for short-term inmates? There may be possible economies in doing so.

3. Extensively remodel — or even rebuild — the current prison, one section at a time. I believe there would be far less cost, work could start sooner and there would be no property to either buy or dispose of.

And there would be no farms lost.

Gary Martin

Mountville