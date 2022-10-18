Mehmet Oz practiced cardiothoracic surgery at a teaching hospital, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, indicating that he was bright and respected by his colleagues. The fact is that he has been essentially dumped by that same institution. My suspicion is that his extensive promotion of false information about dietary supplements on TV, the sales of which profited Oz, is what offended the faculty and led Columbia to quietly cut ties with him.

As the truth about Oz comes out, the truth about federal government regulation of supplements also needs to be understood.

The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, lauded by Congress and President Bill Clinton, is a fraud all by itself. It was painted as a great advance to the American people, because it enabled the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to get involved in regulating the dietary supplement business. Actually, that act forbids the FDA from requiring that purveyors of supplements be forced to show that they are safe and effective. Instead, the FDA is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that supplements are manufactured under good manufacturing practices and requiring that labels state: “This product is not intended to diagnose, cure, treat or prevent any disease.” Thus, the supplement seller tells us a lot of piffle about the safety and usefulness of a supplement, then is forced to admit that what it just claimed is not true.

Promoting lies shouldn’t be senatorial. So, my advice is: If you trust Oz, give him your heart for surgery, not your vote!

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township