With winter fast approaching and temperatures dropping, we must think about our pets and the livestock that are forced to live out in the pastures.

Some people think of dogs as livestock, keeping them in rabbit cages or very small kennels only to be bred — not petted, not played with, not brushed to keep matting at bay. Instead, they’re just there to have puppies to be sold, making easy money for the owner.

A dog is by definition a domesticated, carnivorous mammal. Dogs are not livestock. Period. Dogs deserve and should be treated as part of the family, not placed behind a barn, inside a barn or away from the family. They need heat and warmth in the winter and during cold autumn days. They need to be able to run around and play with dog toys, and to be properly fed and cared for. They shouldn’t be neglected and only seen during breeding or feeding. If breeding is your only reason for having dogs, then in my view you shouldn’t own them. They need care.

As for the real livestock that must remain out in the cold, the least you can do is provide shelter for them. It wouldn’t take long to put up a three-sided deep shelter for the cattle and horses, so they can get out of the harsh weather of winter. Give them a choice. Be kind.

It doesn’t take much to care about another living being. We all have hearts. We all feel cold and warmth.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township