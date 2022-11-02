Hi there, mister! I don’t know you, and you don’t know me, but I understand that you want to tell me what to do with my uterus. In fact, you even have some sort of righteous, religious outrage about the entire subject of uteri and what women who own them should do with them.

I just want to tell you that I do not share in your religion, superstition or cult — or the beliefs associated with them.

The U.S. Constitution says that I have every right to my own beliefs, or lack thereof. Your beliefs will never dictate to me what I should do with my body. In return, I will never try to dictate to you what you can do with yours.

Please rest easy knowing that you will never be required to give birth or have an abortion. That is the freedom that your body enjoys. Don’t tread on the freedom of others!

Carol Westfall

Christiana