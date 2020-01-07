Some in government are always talking about doing away with Social Security, because, they say, the seniors are not entitled to this benefit. Well, the average retired person worked between 40 and 50 years and paid into the system their entire life. So why is it that they are not entitled? Some people go hungry, go without heat in the winter, go without air conditioning in the summer, go without taking medicine, just to mention a few of their sacrifices. (Anyone who doesn't believe this, do a survey and you will find out how bad things really are.)
The only thing the politicians are interested in is what programs they can take money from, so they can give themselves another big raise and more perks and a bigger retirement. They insist that they are entitled to this, even though they do nothing to earn any of it.
So I would like for someone to explain why they get everything for doing nothing, but want to take away everything from the retired and working class.
Kenneth Beck
Lancaster