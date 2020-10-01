The existence of The Lancaster Patriot was evidence that racial injustice is systemic in our society. If systemic racism was not present, this repugnant website would not have had a following. Unfortunately, it took root in our community for a short time.

Most of us have never experienced the degradation of racism, thus we fail to understand its impact. But its existence should enrage all of us. Racism is nothing less than hatred, and it is evil.

We must understand that racism and bigotry exist throughout our culture and that elements of intolerance can be found in almost all community institutions. We must accept the challenge to eradicate racism wherever we encounter it. We must reject the views of The Lancaster Patriot and those who supported it.

We must make it known that hate and racism will not be tolerated in our community.

Our nation is built upon the ideal that all individuals are created equal. Our faith teaches us to love one another. Therefore, we must ensure that Lancaster remain a community that values kindness, empathy and respect for all.

I urge our elected officials, businesses, churches and community organizations to speak out against racism and to take overt actions to eradicate the hatred that exists within our community.

Respecting individual differences is the cornerstone on which Lancaster is built. It is imperative that each of us demonstrate the values of respect, charity and compassion so that our community will forever be defined as a community that values and respects all individuals.

John George

Lititz