Sarah Salluzzo and Jonina Turzi of Lancaster Farm Sanctuary deserve lots of praise for their “Christmasy” efforts to save so many traumatized animals.

The article in LNP on New Year’s Day (“Local group assists in rescue operation”) was really hard to read — such blatant cruelty toward up to 300 animals that were abused and/or dying, kept in appalling conditions on a farm in a hoarding environment.

The farm in Perry County was not named in the article! The community needs to know exactly who the nasty folks are who created this nightmare and are responsible for letting this happen. And I believe that more immediate action — such as arrests and serious charges — needs to be taken in these horrible animal abuse cases.

Otherwise, a “slap on the wrist,” as I believe happens too often with Lancaster County puppy mills, might allow the culprits to simply continue their devious deeds with even more animals in the future.

Susan Weaver

Manor Township