A recent online article (“A haphazard approach: School officials reject GOP proposals to freeze property taxes next year,” May 1 LNP | LancasterOnline) laid out the misguided attempts by legislative Republicans to force all schools to freeze property taxes during this COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts are wrestling with looming tax revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, some members of the General Assembly believe that tying the hands of local school directors by moving ahead with a bill to freeze local property taxes is effective policy right now.

A vote to freeze property taxes would have devastating effects on our schools. School districts are struggling with the challenges of building budgets right now, while facing declining revenue collection. Freezing property taxes would exacerbate this problem and cause devastating programming and personnel cuts.

Forcing a one-size-fits-all approach that essentially limits the ability of local communities to determine what is best for them is not the right approach. That’s especially true knowing that, if local sources of revenue are frozen, it would be the state that would need to make up district funding gaps.

Pennsylvania schools have been struggling to keep up with rising costs and to head off program cuts, but the state hasn’t done its part. In fact, Pennsylvania ranks 44th in the country in the state’s share of funding for public schools. Only about 38% of the costs of public education are covered by the state. Now is not the time to tie the hands of locally controlled school districts

Carol Heintzelman

Lancaster Township