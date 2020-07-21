The statues and monuments that are being torn down and defaced all across our country stand for something. They were placed there by organized citizens to honor national and regional histories. It was not easy to do. They did not disrupt cities and neighborhoods. It took time, dedication, passion, money and teamwork.

The statues are not always of perfect people. They were perhaps as flawed as you and me. But the statues are of people who fought for what they believed in.

Please do not destroy things in order to make your voices heard. Build things to make your own heroes known. Tell the stories that need to be told. There is room in our parks and along our avenues for all kinds of tributes. There are paths to get them built. Those will stand for something important in our history, of which we all can be proud.

Karyn King

West Hempfield Township