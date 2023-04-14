Continuing the small chorus of objections to letters to LNP | LancasterOnline being diluted with “in my view” and other qualifiers, I’m heartened to see readers speak out.

Since moving to Lancaster, I’ve had two letters published and littered with the qualifiers. It’s mystifying why clearly labeled opinions should need such disclaimers, and it’s frankly made me reconsider ever submitting any future letters. The practice isn’t even applied uniformly; I can recall one recent letter filled with bold declarative statements with no qualification added whatsoever.

Even more maddening is that the syndicated columnists get to spew whatever stream of consciousness they want. Given that many of the current crop of columnists have passed their use-by date (“in my view,” of course) and are taking up space with tired and predictable commentary, it’s that much more objectionable for our 250 words or less to be tampered with after we take care to craft our sentences into a coherent letter.

For the sake of Lancaster County’s robust letter-writing community, please come up with another approach.

Wendy Schweiger

Lancaster