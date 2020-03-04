Thoughts of a registered voter and U.S. citizen:
I’m almost 84. With my immediate family, I’m a survivor of the horrors of World War II and lived through the postwar years under communism. After escaping from that nightmare, I settled in the United States in 1960.
My long career, as a professional cartographer and geographer, required thorough knowledge of our planet, its geography and the history of our civilizations. Through the various stages of my life as a person and as a professional, I had chances to see many parts of our known world, met many people of different cultures and beliefs and studied their history.
Since my retirement, I have read and still read many books of historical accounts and biographies, mostly factual. Some of these texts go back 1,500-2,000 years, and it amazes me how little mankind has changed.
When I lived under communism, we dreamed of being able to vote in a free election. Now I am watching people who express their opinion, often loudly, but don’t vote. Wrong, I say. If you have an opinion and talk about it, then you must, as a good citizen, go to the polls.
Read, listen to all sides and be informed. Never naively hang on to a politician’s expressed promise. To quote John Adams: “Facts are stubborn things.” They do not go away.
And, by all means, don’t take the slippery road toward socialism, the societal system that not only kills ideas and freedom of thought but also kills people.
Herwig G. Schutzler
Manheim Township