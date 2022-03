After seeing 545 acres of farmland in Lancaster County recently be preserved, why let 78 acres be destroyed for a new county prison? This will leave the old prison in Lancaster as an eyesore.

Too many farmlands are gone. Where will food be grown without farmland?

Farmland is being sold in favor of big money. But you can’t eat money.

Think this over before it is too late.

Allen Styer

Leacock Township