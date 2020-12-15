To the religious gentleman who, when asked, “Why aren’t you wearing a mask?” stated, “I know the Lord, and I know where I’m going when I die”: What if you are an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19? What if the people with whom you come into contact don’t know the Lord, and don’t know where they are going when they die? Do you want that responsibility on your conscience?
Janice Brown
Manheim Township
