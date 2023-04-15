Let me get this right! Our state “leaders” want to pour millions of dollars into saving an industry (eggs/poultry) that Mother Nature has demonstrated is not suitable for this region.

Yet they also want to control the funding for teachers and the improvement/safety of public schools. (But not control the funding for the specific advancement and promotion of home schooling, private and religious schools and their favorite institutions.)

With this kind of logic and corruption, we are completely devoid of common sense and honesty in state and local government.

Take those millions of dollars and support a new agricultural industry for local farmers that is safe and profitable for this region. Stop paving the county over and concentrate on saving and using our very fertile and rich soil to grow organic crops. And expand the dairy industry by building a processing plant.

Bird migration will continue to contaminate domestic fowl in Lancaster County for many decades to come, so let’s produce eggs and fowl in a safer region of the country, in order to lower their prices.

We already have the basics needed for a larger, world-class dairy producing/processing region. So let’s expand on what we already know and have. This commonsense stuff is rocket science for politicians.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township