Dear Sen. Pat Toomey:
I am a Republican constituent from Lancaster County concerned about the power of our federal House of Representatives and the current Senate proceedings. I am fearful that a short-term success for President Donald Trump will lead to a long-term loss for the dynamic power of our system of checks and balances.
If the detrimental decision to not protect the Senate and House’s power from excesses of the executive branch is not stopped, then precedents will be set for any other party to continue to eat away at the people’s protections.
Elected officials come and go. But our constitutional protections must remain. You are our Horatius, Sen. Toomey. Please cast a vote that will protect our bridge of rights. Thank you.
Lee Sheaf
Elizabethtown