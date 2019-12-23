The Dec. 4 letter “Oregon Village costs GOP” states that the Hurst family has upset many in Lancaster County just so it could become richer.
Darrenkamp’s has closed all of its locations, Ferguson & Hassler grocery store has closed, Musser’s has closed and Stauffers of Kissel Hill has closed its Manheim Township location. With all of the pressure on local independent grocers, why would you assume that the Hurst family is wealthy? They certainly aren’t as wealthy as Jeff Bezos, with whom they are now forced to compete.
The letter writer also complains about traffic and the potential for worse traffic given the proposed plans. The writer is certainly not the only person with this concern. No one likes sitting in traffic; I certainly don’t. But I think there are more important concerns. Traffic exists in areas because people want to go there. Creating places where people want to be is a good thing. Having Stauffers close on Oregon Pike has reduced traffic in that area, but are we better off with Stauffers being closed? I don’t believe we are.
It’s getting harder for the little guys to compete with the big national companies. But I’m still rooting for Oregon Dairy, and I hope the commissioners will come around as well.
Daniel Vandermolen
Lititz