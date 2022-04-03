Should we be concerned when elected officials legislate that school curricula, which are based on verifiable and undeniable facts, must be sanitized so as “not to cause guilt for past collective acts of their race or sex”?

Spoiler alert: Ten of the first 12 presidents of the United States enslaved people. The list includes George Washington (regarded as the “Father of the Nation”), Thomas Jefferson (considered the primary author of the Declaration of Independence) and James Madison (hailed as the “Father of the Constitution”).

How about the collective acts of those persons associated with former President Donald Trump? Let’s briefly consider two of them: Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.

Could a high school class of American government students discuss the fact that Paul Manafort, who chaired Trump’s presidential campaign for a period of time, was convicted on eight counts of tax and bank fraud and pleaded guilty on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering? Or would such facts be off-limits from discussions in an American government class, either because Manafort was pardoned by Trump and/or because such discussions could cause guilt among white male students who may aspire to become paid lobbyists for a foreign government?

Michael Flynn, another white male, initially formalized a deal to plead guilty to a felony count of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI in regard to communications he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Later, after withdrawing his guilty plea, Flynn was issued a pardon by Trump.

Up next, perhaps we’ll consider Rudy Giuliani.

William Cowden

Lititz