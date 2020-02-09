After much thought, research and conversations that the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA has held with many people in the community, it’s clear we need to preserve the “hospital complex” zoning for the former St. Joseph and UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster hospital.
If we redevelop the land, then it must be for things that can be built on that type of zoning. To do otherwise would be disastrous for our community and many people will pay with their lives. We have an opportunity as a community to come together and organize for what the community needs, but we need time to do so.
We are asking for a stay on the rezoning petition being proposed by UPMC, so that we can continue our research and finalize our vision for redevelopment that would best fit our community’s needs.
A hospital complex zone allows for things like a medical clinic, dental clinic, homeless shelter, nursing home care and several other possibilities. We could use that space to provide for our community and help stop the gentrification that is sweeping through Lancaster County like a tsunami — displacing many, and causing a rise in homelessness and related issues.
The false narratives being used to push this property to be redeveloped quickly are disheartening, and our research shows we need to carefully assess the damage done and do the right thing.
UPMC is a nonprofit that needs to be held accountable for its actions. Join us at putpeoplefirstpa.org.
Tammy Rojas
Lancaster