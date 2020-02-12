Several bills to legalize recreational marijuana have recently been introduced in the state House and Senate.
Some positives presented in the bills for legalization include:
— Most Pennsylvanians are said to want legalized recreational marijuana.
— Anyone convicted of possession of marijuana would have their criminal record expunged. Those in jail for the possession of marijuana would be released.
— Legalization will provide significant tax revenue that will go to schools in Pennsylvania.
— Legalization will significantly reduce black market sales of marijuana.
— Those under age 21 will not be able to buy marijuana.
Now for the bad news. These aforementioned factors are questionable or untrue in some cases.
— All we really know is that most of the people who showed up at Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s town halls were in favor of legalization.
— There are other ways, which do not require legalization, to release criminals incarcerated for illegal possession of marijuana.
— Revenues at the state level may be great, but most of the costs for the damage done by another legalized drug will be absorbed by local police, emergency medical services, and insurance hikes for residents.
— Underage drinking is still a problem even though it is illegal.
— The tetrahydrocannabinol strength in today’s marijuana is significantly higher than in the 1960s and 1970s.
— Under some proposed laws, individuals can grow their own limited quantities.
— There’s no evidence to support the idea that black market sales would be reduced.
Let’s have more discussion on legalization and then a vote on the ballot to see if Pennsylvania voters really want legalized marijuana.
Michael D. Spangler
Rapho Township