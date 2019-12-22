Thank you, LNP: I’ve been very pleased by the yearlong trend to shed light on behavioral missteps and character flaws of our local elected officials and candidates seeking office. The Dec. 15 Sunday LNP Opinion editorial (“An obligation”) regarding Pennsylvania Rep. David Zimmerman and the upcoming Eastern Lancaster County Republican Committee endorsement was stellar.
Party committee people need to do their due diligence in screening candidates, not just rubber-stamp them. Separate chaff from wheat. The general public also needs a boot in their butt to exorcise the voter apathy that currently plagues the election process. As a nation, we are becoming politically corrupt and morally bankrupt.
A prime example lies in West Philadelphia’s 190th District where Vanessa Lowery Brown and then Movita Johnson-Harrell were subsequently bounced from the state Legislature because of criminal misconduct. A second “special election” is set for January to try to fill the original seat and the local Democratic committee is struggling to find a viable candidate.
A second example is former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon, who is seeking reelection to that post after being removed in 2010 when charges of embezzlement and perjury were brought against her. The most recent mayor, Katherine Pugh, also was forced from office pending criminal charges. This situation begs the question: Are there no honest candidates qualified to be Charm City’s mayor?
Election integrity starts with the party committee but the greatest onus falls on the voter; otherwise we end up governed by misfits and drowning in a political cesspool.
Bob Bodnar
West Lampeter Township